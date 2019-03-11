Comets softball continue to dominate

Story by Alex Garcia

The Comets took on the San Diego City Knights, who are the second best team in the league behind the Comets on March 8 defeating the team behind a strong offensive performance.

Catalina Aguilar took the mound for the Comets and started off strong by sitting down the first three batters. It didn’t take long for the Comets to strike, in the bottom of the first inning center fielder, Samantha Renteria singled in Sarah Fisher , which gave them the 1-0 early lead.

Aguilar kept up her dominance and continued to put down the Knights one by one. The game was nail biter, as it was still 1-0 going into the bottom of the 4th inning.

In the bottom of the 4th inning, Mary Nejo singled in Fisher to gave the Comets some more breathing room and made it 2-0. Aguilar continued to assure her dominance by giving the Comets five strong innings and not giving up a single run.

In the top of the 6th inning sophomore Audrey Braun took over for Aguilar looking to continue dominance in the circle. The Knights were able to score one run off Braun and at least get within one run of the Comets going into the bottom of the sixth inning.

Starting pitcher Catalina Aguilar said,” We played pretty well as a team, we got clutch hits and runs when we needed them and made plays on defense.” When asking her about how she felt about her performance was she said, “ I felt like I was hitting all my spots and letting my defense make the plays that we needed to make.”

The Comets took back the game scoring three runs to put the game out of reach for the Knights. Kendall Kates was able to drive in Rylee Penrod, and Kylie Pignone doubled in two runs to give the comets a 5-1 lead going into the final inning.

The Knights came up short giving the Comets the win and a 4-0 start in league and an overall record of 13-2.

Coach Lacey Craft said,”City is in 2nd place and they gave us a really good game. We continued to get the runs and hits when we needed them and ended up on top.”

Craft was real pleased that they were able to pull out the win and says “ We are continuing to improve everyday and are hoping to bring a championship home this year.”

The Comets will have their next home game March 15 against College of the Deserts at 1 p.m.