Palomar provides students with free clothing, no questions asked

Story by Kiana Teixeira

There is a hidden gem on campus that not many students know about called Comets Closet. Comets closet is a clothing bank where students can come and get free clothes that they normally wouldn’t have the money to afford.

The closet has everything from business clothes all the way to everyday wear. It’s a good way for students to stay fashionable without breaking the bank.

They don’t only get students the clothes the want and need, they also give students free makeovers.

To get a makeover, students need to make an appointment at the closet whenever it is open, or contact the fashion department and to get a free makeover from one of Palomar’s very own fashion students.

Anyone can help and be apart if the program by donating clothes that you no longer need.

To donate, bring your unwanted clothes to the closet during business hours or drop off your clothes to the fashion department located in the FD building.

Overseen by the Fashion Department, it is located in front of SU-19 Mondays 1-3pm and Tuesdays from 12-1pm. Per special request, students can make an appointment to see the clothes anytime at FD-4.

To make an appointment or for more information on the closet and everything it offers stop by the Fashion Department in FD-4 or call them at (760)744-1150 Ext. 2349.