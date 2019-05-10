Black Rock Coffee opens with free coffee to give to customers

Black Rock Coffee opened up their second California location located in Vista on East Vista Way on April 12th. That day Black Rock was welcomed into Vista with swarms of people on opening day ready to get there free drink. From 5am till when they closed at 9pm, they had a steady line at their walk-up window and their drive through window.

Black Rock celebrated their opening week at their new location with a bunch of free goodies everyday for customers. On opening day they gave out free medium drinks to every customer. On saturday it was a two for one drinks and sunday through tuesday was free giveaways of Black Rock merchandise. Wednesday through Friday was double punch day. So people with punch cards could get double the amount of punches.

Walking up Outside the store they had music, photographers and people handing out free Black Rock Coffee stickers to thank the customers for coming to their opening day. Every worker greeted the customers with smiles and their charming personalities ignoring the chaos going on outside the store.

Every drink was made with the same attention to detail as the drink that was made before it. They have regular cafe drinks such as coffee, lattes and mochas. But they also have their custom drinks such as their chillers and fuel drinks. Their chillers are frozen blended coffee drinks. The oreo chiller is my favorite. Their custom fuel drinks are cu

stomizable energy drinks with over 12 different flavors to choose from. With every customer coming that day leaving with a smile on their face its safe to say that Black Rock Coffee is here to stay.

The new Black Rock coffee location is open for 5am – 9pm every day so stop by and get your own handcrafted coffee today. For more information on Black Rock Coffee and different locations they have around the nation visit br.coffee.