Cheer tryouts are just around the corner

If you ever wanted to become a cheerleader then now is your chance. Palomar’s cheer team is holding tryouts for their 2020 season. Palomar’s cheer team is present at all home football games and all of men and women’s basketball games.

They are holding tryouts on May 17-18 for the 2020 season. The tryout will begin on May 17th in the Dome at 5-7 p.m. The tryouts will continue the next day at 8:30-11 a.m. Anyone interested in trying out for the team will have to fill out an interest packet and a liability form, which will be available to fill out on the first day. This season a competitive team is being considered. More information on competitive cheer will be announced at a later date.