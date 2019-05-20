Beach volleyball duo reaches regionals

Beach Volleyball pair Mikayla Seiler and Noemi Ramos were the only Comets to reach regionals this representing the Pacififc Coast Athletic Conference.

The 10 seeded pair faced the No. 2 seeded pair from El Camino in the first round dropping two sets, 21-17 and 21-16, putting them in the losers bracket.

In their second round Seiler and Ramos faced Bakersfeild taking the match in two sets, 21-18 in both sets. In the final round the duo faced a pair from MiraCosta, but lost their third set 16-14 were their season ended.

Seiler committed to Wstern Oregon University for indoor volleyball. She also received a first team all-conference honor for both indoor and beach volleyball. In her two years at Palomar she had 287 digs and 59 kills.