Football Summer Camp

SAN MARCOS —

Orientation for the summer football class in coming up on Monday June 24 starting at 2 p.m.

Players will need to provide cleats, a mouthpiece (optional) and tennis shoes for lifting, but the required shirts and shorts will be provided at 12:30 p.m. on June 25.

Players participating must complete an application and have a valid student ID number.

Incoming students can go to the Palomar website to register for the camp.

Players must also fill out a physical form to participate in padded contact drills. $20 Physicals will be held at the school on July 30 in the athletic training room.

Incoming freshman and first time players must enroll in Kinesiology 204 A that will run from June 26 to August. 5.

For a list of full registration details visit www.palomarathletics.com

— Krista Moore