Story by Ana Acosta

SAN MARCOS — MEChA held club elections to prepare for the upcoming semester on May 14.

Students gathered in room MD 317 to vote on candidates running for positions. Here are the results:

Chair

Evie Rivera

Co-Chair

Joseph Atemoa

Secretary

Juessa Reyes

Treaurer

Nancy Morales

ICC Rep

Junessa Reyes

External Rep

Julia Perez

Political Director

Daisy Zavala

Sergeant of Arms

Ana Juarez

MEChA meets every Tuesday at 1 p.m. in MD-317.