ASG Election Results

Story by Courtney Davis
SAN MARCOS —
79 ballots were cast during the ASG election period. Here are the results:
President
Linus Smith
Student Trustee
Eric Cantu
VP of Finance
John Matson
VP of Legislative Affairs
BreeAnna Dail
Senator
Ashley Flores
While open for voting at the time of the election, The ASG was not able to get the necessary District policy changes in place by the deadline to separate the Student Trustee from the ASG President position. As a result, Linus Smith, who won ASG President will duly serve as Student Trustee in place of Eric Cantu.
