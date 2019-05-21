ASG Election Results

Story by Courtney Davis

SAN MARCOS —

79 ballots were cast during the ASG election period. Here are the results:

President

Linus Smith

Student Trustee

Eric Cantu

VP of Finance

John Matson

VP of Legislative Affairs

BreeAnna Dail

Senator

Ashley Flores

While open for voting at the time of the election, The ASG was not able to get the necessary District policy changes in place by the deadline to separate the Student Trustee from the ASG President position. As a result, Linus Smith, who won ASG President will duly serve as Student Trustee in place of Eric Cantu.