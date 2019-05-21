Love On a Leash returns to campus

SAN MARCOS — Palomar’s Student Health Center is bringing back its Love On a Leash event in time for finals week.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 22 in the Student Union Quad. The event seeks to provide support for students when dealing with the stresses that are tied to finals week.

Students will have the opportunity to meet emotional support dogs. According to Love on a Leash, the emotional support dogs do not require special training and are meant to provide emotional comfort and companionship to owners and others.

In short, when finals week leaves you feeling ruff, the Love on a Leash dogs will be there to fetch back your fighting spirit!

— Cheyenne Cyr