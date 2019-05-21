Our Union can’t handle another 4 years of Trump

Donald Trump should not run for office and here’s why.

When Donald Trump, president of the United States and worldwide real estate mogul, announced he would be running for the 2016 presidential election, many doubted his abilities. Trump lacked the experience and poise often expected of a candidate and this made him unpopular to many, including the Republicans he planned to represent. As time progressed the very behavior that upset many strengthened his base.

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has remained committed to his way of approaching the people of the United States. Remarks about race, class, economy and social structure can be offensive and often border on prejudice if not racism. Yet, his base numbers are steadfast because Trump was seen as the lesser evil. WIth the possibility of Hillary Clinton winning the house voters came out in droves not really to support the Republican but percent Hillary Clinton from winning in 2020. Will he win again? Should he?

To answer these question I search for the opportunity to interview two Trump supporters on why they voted for Trump and get their prediction for the 2020 elections:

“He says what he wants when he wants and doesn’t care about who’s listening” stated Bob, “people like that because he levels with us”. Robert Cannon is a middle-aged Republican who has voted red most of his life, dressed in a tucked in a checkered shirt, worn jeans, and a leather jacket. Bob sees Trump’s brashness as a strength. He believes that this and Trumps record low unemployment, strong economy and tough trade deals will ensure that he wins another term. “You may not like what he says but you have to respect what he’s done. He’s the best thing that’s happened to the nation” Exclaims Bob at the end of the conversation.

Did all trump supporters feel this way? Dawna Marshall, my second interviewee voted Trump for different reasons, moral ones. Dawna believes that if Hilary Clinton had won, this would result in a lot of “family values” would be thrown out the window in support of a progressive mindset and way of life.

For Dawna, her vote was about salvation. When asked if she would still vote for Trump with a more acceptable Democratic opponent who would run against Trump. “No,” she responded, “Democrats will never see the world the way I do, I would rather roll my dice on Trump.”

“And do you think that’s a good bet,” I asked, “A great one,” Dawna responded, “He’s started a lot of great things and most people want to see that through even if they have an issue with what he did this term.”

If voting for Trump was strictly about morals or outcomes why wouldn’t voters opt for a more acceptable candidate when given the chance. It further shows that stupidity is bliss among Trump supporters.

It is nothing new in learning the polarity in our political system is at an all-time high. There is little flexibility or compromise and for this reason, there is a good chance that Donald Trump will win even if most people or not too excited about him winning, even if many feel he should not win and shouldn’t have won in the first place.

I don’t think Trump is good for the overall wellbeing of the people of the United States. I fear that Trump winning another term could result in adverse outcomes seeing that they are strong opposition to him, his stances, and especially his approach to those stances.

At this point, many don’t care if the winner is Republican or Democratic, they just don’t want it to be Donald Trump and I stand with them. As a nation, we need to come together, and that can not happen with someone like Trump in office.