New club on campus provides fun opportunity without limits

A new club has formed at Palomar College called No Limits, a club for disabled students.

The club bring a sense of community and provides social activities for disabled students, and helps promote awareness and advocacy for them. No Limits is open to all interested students, not just those who are disabled.

“I think it would be good opportunity for students to come together and meet new friends” said David Groudas, a 27-year-old Palomar student who found out about the club while looking for volunteer opportunities. Groudas has neurofibromatosis, which causes painful tumors to grow throughout the body.

The club was started by Trevor Myrus, a 43 year old who has been a paraplegic all his life and who is entering his fourth semester at Palomar. While his condition is permanent, Myrus has not let it stop him from living his life to the fullest.

“[The name ‘No Limits’ means that] the possibilities are endless,” said Myrus. “Just because you have a disablitiy, doesn’t mean you’re disabled.”

Myrus, who was the president of the Disabled Students Programs and Services club at Mesa Cummunity College in San Diego, was suprised that there wasn’t a club for disabled students at Palomar. “For a college campus this size… and with a disabled population as high as it is,” Myrus said. “I decided it was time.”

Each meeting will feature a guest speaker, and will take place in room SU-204 on the first Thursday of every month. The club will also host small informal meetings with students, the dates and times of which are to be announced soon.

The Club’s first meeting was on Sept. 1, but was poorly attended. Joseph Burton, who runs the Foster Youth program here at Palomar, was the guest speaker, and will be returning for the clubs next meeting on Oct. 6.

For more information about meeting times and how to sign up, contact Myrus at nolimits.palomar@gmail.com, or stop by the Disabled Resource Center.