Palomar student victim of Uber assault

Palomar students can breathe a sigh of relief after an alleged rapist working as an Uber and Lyft driver on campus has been caught and placed under arrest.

San Marcos resident Jeremy George Vague, 37, was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting two of his passengers, one an 18-year-old student at Palomar College.

It is alleged that on Sept. 16 Vague arrived on the San Marcos campus to pick up the 18-year-old student on a ride fare. However, instead of taking the student home Vague took her to an undisclosed location where the alleged assault took place.

Vague was first reported to the college two weeks prior, on Sept. 6, when it is alleged that he attempted to coerce another female student at Palomar into getting in his car. The student

resisted and informed Campus Police about the incident, who found Vague and let him know he was no longer welcome on campus.

In wake of the incident, an email was sent school-wide by Laura Gropen, Director of Communications, Marketing and Public Affairs at Palomar College. “Palomar College considers the safety of our campus community to be of the utmost importance,” Gropen wrote in the email, also reminding students to stay mindful of themselves and their surroundings while on campus.

Vague is currently being held without bail at the county jail in Vista, where, according to Escondido police, he was booked on suspicion of kidnapping with intent to commit robbery or rape, assault with the intent to commit a felony, and forcible sexual penetration.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents including those who may have also been victimized are urged to contact their local authorities or the Escondido police department at (760) 839-4722.