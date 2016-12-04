Booksale for Homeless

Palomar will host its first student-run campaign to help support homeless youth in San Diego.

Partnering with Stand Up for Kids – San Diego chapter, students of Professor Keyana Simone’s Intro to Public Relations class will host a pay-what-you-say book sale that will directly benefit the homeless youth of San Diego. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m on Dec. 8 at the Quad. All proceeds will be donated to the local chapter of Stand Up for Kids.

With its early roots beginning in San Diego, Stand Up for Kids is a nearly all-volm1teer based organiza­

tion which has become nationally recognized. They provide various

services for over 30,000 homeless youth which include:

Meals

ID services/ Birth certificates

Apartment Support

Return Home Programs

Educational/GED Training

Clothing

Job placement services

And other beneficial services

Stand Up for Kids’ primary goal is is to help runaway, street-dependent and homeless youth between the ages of 13-25. With assistance of caring adults and supportive relation­ships, thousands of youth have been transitioned to alternative living ar­rangements where they are able to begin a new chapter in their life.

For further information, visit room H-105 on Tuesday or Thurs­day mornings (9:30-11 a.m.) or email Keyana Simone at ksimone@ palomar.edu.