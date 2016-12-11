Grand Canyon University Representative Comes to Palomar

Michelle Muniz, Grand Canyon University transfer specialist, helps Trent Chavez Matzel, 1st year Business Management, and Jon Miller, 2nd semsester Business major, as she manages the booth at the annual Palomar College Fair. GCU was one of many schools that attended this event. Zachary Maxwell/The Telescope

On December 14, a representative from Grand Canyon University (GCU) is coming to Palomar College to offer one-on-one appointments to those interested in transferring, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the transfer center, room SSC-24.

Despite its name GCU is a 3-hour drive from the Grand Canyon national park. GCU is a Christian university based in Phoenix Arizona. The GCU administration seeks to integrate the values of Christianity into all of GCU’s courses. However, they do not require that their students take upon any faith, unless the student is enrolled in their theology program.

GCU offers up to doctoral degrees in the following fields:

  • Business & Management
  • Nursing & Health Care
  • Psychology & Counseling
  • Teaching & School Administration
  • Theology & Ministry

In terms of Bachelors and Masters, they offer degrees in

  • Criminal, Political & Social Sciences
  • Engineering & Technology
  • Language & Communications
  • Medical Studies & Athletic Sciences
  • Performing Arts & Creative Design
Michelle Muniz, Grand Canyon University transfer specialist, helps students during the annual Palomar College Fair. GCU was one of many schools that attended this event. Zachary Maxwell/The Telescope

The draw back to this school is that it is on the pricey side. For a typical 12-18-unit semester you can count on paying $8,250. As far as housing and meals costs go the price ranges from $3,550 to $6,100, varying on size and occupants.

GCU also offers a multitude of sport facilities, such as

  • Baseball/Softball
  • Basketball
  • Soccer
  • Swimming & Diving
  • Tennis

If you or anyone you know is interested in attending Grand Canyon University, you can follow this link to their homepage. To make a one-on-one appointment with the representative visiting Palomar, you may book and appointment by calling the number 760-744-1150 ext. 2552. Or email Michelle Muniz at Michelle.Muniz@gcu.edu.

Author: Linus Smith

Linus Smith is a third year student at Palomar finishing his general education classes. He started coming to Palomar when he was 15 years old, and is interested in American politics and history. He is taking a journalism class to learn new writing techniques, as well as refine the way he expresses his ideas and opinions.

