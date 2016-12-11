Grand Canyon University Representative Comes to Palomar

On December 14, a representative from Grand Canyon University (GCU) is coming to Palomar College to offer one-on-one appointments to those interested in transferring, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the transfer center, room SSC-24.

Despite its name GCU is a 3-hour drive from the Grand Canyon national park. GCU is a Christian university based in Phoenix Arizona. The GCU administration seeks to integrate the values of Christianity into all of GCU’s courses. However, they do not require that their students take upon any faith, unless the student is enrolled in their theology program.

GCU offers up to doctoral degrees in the following fields:

Business & Management

Nursing & Health Care

Psychology & Counseling

Teaching & School Administration

Theology & Ministry

In terms of Bachelors and Masters, they offer degrees in

Criminal, Political & Social Sciences

Engineering & Technology

Language & Communications

Medical Studies & Athletic Sciences

Performing Arts & Creative Design

The draw back to this school is that it is on the pricey side. For a typical 12-18-unit semester you can count on paying $8,250. As far as housing and meals costs go the price ranges from $3,550 to $6,100, varying on size and occupants.

GCU also offers a multitude of sport facilities, such as

Baseball/Softball

Basketball

Soccer

Swimming & Diving

Tennis

If you or anyone you know is interested in attending Grand Canyon University, you can follow this link to their homepage. To make a one-on-one appointment with the representative visiting Palomar, you may book and appointment by calling the number 760-744-1150 ext. 2552. Or email Michelle Muniz at Michelle.Muniz@gcu.edu.