Comet’s water polo’s historic season

The Comets women’s and men’s water polo team both finished the 2016 season in style: winning the Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC)

Women’s water polo began the season with a new head coach and ex-Comet water polo player: Jackie Puccino. While the men’s water polo team bounced back from the 2015 season where they lost the PCAC championship by winning it in 2016.

The men’s team finished the season 19-8, benefiting from their strong offense. The women’s team finished their historic season 15-12, thanks to their great defense and ability to pull through in the clutch, winning six of their 15 games with a deficit of three goals or less.

A few key players for the men’s team includes utility player, Grant Curry, who finished the season with 25 goals in the conference, good enough to put him at eleventh in the PCAC, and 68 goals overall which ranks him at sixteenth in the state. Mark Morin was another key factor to the Comets offensive barrage finishing the season with 27 goals in the PCAC, ranking him fifth in the conference. While also helping his team out on defense finishing the season with 26 steals in the league, placing him at seventh in the conference.

The women’s team’s key players include driver, Sydney Thomas. Thomas finished the season with 33 steals in the conference ranking her fifth. Goalie, Jordan Heimback, was ranked third in the conference with 118 saves and 251 saves in the state ranking her fifth overall.

The men’s water polo team’s season ended in the Southern California Community College Regional championship losing to Long Beach City College 11-6. The women’s water polo team’s season also ended in the Southern California Community College Regional championship game also to the hands of Long Beach City College, 14-8.