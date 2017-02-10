Speakout: What does “Make America Great Again” mean to you?

Posted By Justin Gonzalez on February 10, 2017
“I’m not sure it has a real meaning. It’s just a buzzword used to whip people into a frenzy.” Sean Bryns, 22, Theater Art
“It’s meant to be positive. It means getting rid of what’s bad.” Sterling Hopkin, 17, Undeclared
“It should mean coming together and uniting for good core values.” Megan Goodnough, 20, Liberal Studies
“How America was before, with slaves and social classes.” Anthony Castillo, 21, Computer Science
“It makes me worried. It’s only been eight days and so much horrible stuff has already happened.” Anya Vail, 19, Undeclared
