Legoland coffee talk

Posted By Kyle Fillat on February 13, 2017
SAN MARCOS – Palomar College’s career center is hosting Legoland California as they offer several job opportunities for job seekers. Legoland is searching to fill hours at the Carlsbad location. It will take place on Feb. 16 from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the career center SU 17. Legoland is looking to fill positions such as lifeguards, custodians, VIP hosts, media relations, and many other positions.
For further information contact Pippa Pierce at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2194.
