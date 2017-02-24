Getting tested for HIV is quick and easy.

The Student Health Center will be offering free HIV testing from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 13 in room ST-72; located inside the Palomar College Pride Center.

Unsure if you should do it? Well, consider these benefits of testing for HIV:

knowing allows you to put your mind at ease and reduce anxiety of not knowing

you can still live a long and healthy life

it supports healthy sexual relationships

No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information contact the Pride Center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2396