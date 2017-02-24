Free HIV Testing

Posted By on February 24, 2017

Getting tested for HIV is quick and easy.

The Student Health Center will be offering free HIV testing from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 13 in room ST-72; located inside the Palomar College Pride Center.

Unsure if you should do it? Well, consider these benefits of testing for HIV:

  • knowing allows you to put your mind at ease and reduce anxiety of not knowing
  • you can still live a long and healthy life
  • it supports healthy sexual relationships

No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information contact the Pride Center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2396

Author: Marcy Cortes

Staff writer Marcy Cortes is a Journalism major in her first semester with The Telescope. She hopes to be at San Diego State University next fall continuing her Journalism major and hopes to return in a few years to complete her A.A. in Fashion Merchandise. Eventually, she sees herself writing for any of the world's well known fashion magazines such as NYLON, PAPER or hopefully, VOGUE.

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *