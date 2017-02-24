Getting tested for HIV is quick and easy.
The Student Health Center will be offering free HIV testing from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. on March 13 in room ST-72; located inside the Palomar College Pride Center.
Unsure if you should do it? Well, consider these benefits of testing for HIV:
- knowing allows you to put your mind at ease and reduce anxiety of not knowing
- you can still live a long and healthy life
- it supports healthy sexual relationships
No appointment is necessary and walk-ins are welcome.
For more information contact the Pride Center at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2396
Recent Comments