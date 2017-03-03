Liberal rebel rousers invade UC Berkeley; wrong message

An alarming and increasing amount of the population supports violent actions such as assault, arson, and riots as an acceptable form of resistance to differing opinions.

Pepper spraying innocent individuals, beating fallen people, firing fireworks at campus police, setting fires to school property and breaking down doors and windows are left extremists’ way of condemning free speech.

Those who rioted at University of California Berkeley in response to conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos are the reason people have lost faith in the left. With social justice extremism, more moderates are leaving the left for the right as liberalism becomes polluted with extremism.

Rioters have begun a crusade to silence unpopular opinions. These social justice regressives preach that the ideas that come from people like Yiannopoulos are so wrong and harmful to society that almost anything is justified in order to censor them.

Extremists use the concept that “dangerous ideas” of Yiannopoulos are detrimental to the stability and safety of everyone in order to silence opinions they are afraid of.

In an article by CNN Oren Segal, director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism said Milo Yiannopoulos “serves as a gateway” to dangerous ideas.

Extremists spend so much energy degrading Yiannopoulos because he has the ability to make people think differently. They are afraid that the general population will hear what Yiannopoulos has to say and agree with it.

These ideas are not dangerous to society, they are dangerous to the regressive extremists’ ability to indoctrinate more people into their victimhood ideology.

If these extremists had facts and logic to fight back with, they would debate Yiannopoulos to prove him wrong instead of rioting.

When Donald Trump bragged about sexually harassing and possibly assaulting women, the opposition did not censor anything. They used facts and logic to defeat Trump.

When you have the facts to back up your argument, you do not censor the other side. You instead allow the other side to speak and then you debate what they have to say.

This case against Trump centered on transparency and getting the word out, as it always should.

Leftist extremist go as far to claim Yiannopoulos is alt-right and a white supremacist. In reality Yiannopoulos completely damns white pride and white nationalism.

On Jan. 26 at the University of Colorado Springs, Yiannopoulos stated that white pride, white nationalism, and white supremacy was not the way to go.

He continued that people can not fight the identity politics of left extremists with identity politics. Yiannopoulos stated that the best way to fight identity politics was with reminders to both sides that everyone should be aspiring to values.

“You should be focusing on what unites people and not what drives them apart,” Yiannopoulos said. “You shouldn’t give a shit about skin color, a shit about sexuality, you shouldn’t give a shit about gender, and you should be deeply suspicious of the people who do.”

No one should be slandering and libeling speakers, starting fires, destroying buildings, or assaulting people because someone has a different opinion.