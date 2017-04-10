California looks for an exit

SAN MARCOS—The Yes California campaign will be setting up a table every Wednesday and Thursday in the SU quad to gather signatures to put California independence on the ballot for vote in spring of 2019.

The ballot proposition would ask if the California state constitution should be amended to say that they are no longer an inseparable part of the United States. This vote would not make the state independent, but would make independence possible.

For the proposition to become a ballot measure, 600,000 votes are needed by June 29. That is why the table will be set up on campus two days a week until the end of the school year.

For more information on California independence, go to yescalifornia.org, or visit the Yes California booth in the SU quad.