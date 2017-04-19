Blood Drive Week

SAN MARCOS – Taking an hour out of your day could help you save a life.

The Student Health Center will be hosting a week-long blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 24 through April 28 at Palomar’s San Marcos campus. The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be located in Lot 6 (behind the TLC building.)

If you donate, please remember to drink plenty of fluids the day before your donation and to eat a healthy, iron-rich meal prior to your appointment. All participants will also receive a prize.

To schedule an appointment, please contact the Student Health Center at: (760) 744-1150, ext. 2380 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: PalomarSM.