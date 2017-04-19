Blood Drive Week

Posted By on April 19, 2017

SAN MARCOS – Taking an hour out of your day could help you save a life.

The Student Health Center will be hosting a week-long blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 24 through April 28 at Palomar’s San Marcos campus. The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be located in Lot 6 (behind the TLC building.)

If you donate, please remember to drink plenty of fluids the day before your donation and to eat a healthy, iron-rich meal prior to your appointment. All participants will also receive a prize.

To schedule an appointment, please contact the Student Health Center at: (760) 744-1150, ext. 2380 or visit redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code: PalomarSM.

Author: Marcy Cortes

Staff writer Marcy Cortes is a Journalism major in her first semester with The Telescope. She hopes to be at San Diego State University next fall continuing her Journalism major and hopes to return in a few years to complete her A.A. in Fashion Merchandise. Eventually, she sees herself writing for any of the world's well known fashion magazines such as NYLON, PAPER or hopefully, VOGUE.

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *