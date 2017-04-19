MODA Fashion Show

Posted By on April 19, 2017

ESCONDIDO – The Fashion Merchandising & Design Department will be hosting its annual MODA show.

The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on May 4 at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. This year’s theme is “70 Years of Style.” Attendees will get to see the designs that fashion students have been working on all year long.

Tickets are available at the California Center for the Arts ticket office. Ticket prices vary. For more information contact Rita Campo Griggs at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2347

Author: Marcy Cortes

Staff writer Marcy Cortes is a Journalism major in her first semester with The Telescope. She hopes to be at San Diego State University next fall continuing her Journalism major and hopes to return in a few years to complete her A.A. in Fashion Merchandise. Eventually, she sees herself writing for any of the world's well known fashion magazines such as NYLON, PAPER or hopefully, VOGUE.

