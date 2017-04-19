MODA Fashion Show

ESCONDIDO – The Fashion Merchandising & Design Department will be hosting its annual MODA show.

The event will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on May 4 at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido. This year’s theme is “70 Years of Style.” Attendees will get to see the designs that fashion students have been working on all year long.

Tickets are available at the California Center for the Arts ticket office. Ticket prices vary. For more information contact Rita Campo Griggs at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2347