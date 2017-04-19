Summer 2017 Enrollment

SAN MARCOS – Enrolling in summer courses will free up your fall to better enjoy the holiday season.

Summer enrollment begins April 24. Four-week intersession courses begin May 30 and six-week and eight-week courses begin June 26.

If you need flexible payments for your classes, the Palomar College Tuition Payment Plan lets you divide your summer tuition into two monthly payments. The enrollment unit maximum is 12 units for the summer session.

To know when you can register for summer courses, check your eServices account. For any questions, contact the Admissions Office at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2164