Summer 2017 Enrollment

Posted By on April 19, 2017

SAN MARCOS – Enrolling in summer courses will free up your fall to better enjoy the holiday season.

Summer enrollment begins April 24. Four-week intersession courses begin May 30 and six-week and eight-week courses begin June 26.

If you need flexible payments for your classes, the Palomar College Tuition Payment Plan lets you divide your summer tuition into two monthly payments. The enrollment unit maximum is 12 units for the summer session.

To know when you can register for summer courses, check your eServices account. For any questions, contact the Admissions Office at (760) 744-1150 ext. 2164

Author: Marcy Cortes

Staff writer Marcy Cortes is a Journalism major in her first semester with The Telescope.

