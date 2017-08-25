Effective note taking workshop

SAN MARCOS — Students can learn how to take expert notes at the Effective Note Taking Strategies workshop. The workshop will be held from 11 a.m. – noon on Aug. 30 in the Teaching and Learning Center (TLC) in room 112.

The academic workshop will focus on teaching study skills and different note-taking methods that can be used in the classroom and applied in studying. Learning tips on how to determine what is important, what should be written down from a professor’s lecture, and how to study from your notes after class.

For more information contact the TLC at (760) 744-1150 ext. 3931.