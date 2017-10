Palomar men’s soccer played against Cosumnes River on September 17. at Minkoff Field, the final score was 3-1 in favor of Cosumnes.

Palomar women’s soccer played against Mira Costa at Minkoff Field with a final score of 2-3 in favor of Palomar College, September 22.

Palomar men’s soccer played against Cuyamaca on September 22. at Minkoff Field. The final score was 2-1 in favor of Cuyamaca.