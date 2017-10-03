Rape Aggression Defense Classes

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College Police Department is offering free self-defense classes for women.

Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) classes provide basic, practical self defense techniques, and they are offered in basic and advanced level. Basic R.A.D. is held from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 10-12 and Advanced R.A.D. is held from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 17-19. Both classes will be held at the Dome in Room G-8.

The classes are for women ages 14 and older only, and registration is on a first-come, first-served basis. To sign up or receive more information, contact Officer Monika Forest at mforest@palomar.edu or call (760) 744-1150 ext. 2289.