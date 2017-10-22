Hut hut hike! Meet the offensive line

The offensive linemen of Palomar’s football team typically get little to no attention, but these big guys deserve a little more limelight.

The offensive line is coached by Steve White, who has been coaching football in and out of different schools for 36 years.

“Something you can’t coach is size, because everybody is bigger, faster, stronger.” Coach White said. “They have to be fairly athletic and quick [as well].”

The Comet’s have six active offensive linemen on the roster and one red shirt.

Michael Childress

Position: Right Tackle

Year: Sophomore

Major: Business

Motivational Quote: “First to get blamed, last to get credit.”

Preston Johnson

Position: Left Tackle

Year: Redshirt Sophomore

Major: Physical therapy

Motivational Quote: “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

Joshua Pichette

Position: Center

Year: Sophomore

Major: Nursing

Motivational Quote: “’You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take’ – Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott.”

Josh Castrellon

Position: Left Guard

Year: Freshman

Major: Criminal Justice

Motivational Quote: “Be the best you can be to succeed.”

Jeremiah Castrellon

Position: Right Guard

Year: Freshman

Major: Business

Motivational Quote: “F.E.A.R. — Face everything and rise or Forget everything and run.”

Dylan Stanley

Position: Guard/ Left Tackle

Year: Freshman

Major:

Motivational Quote: “Work hard and do my best.”