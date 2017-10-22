Hut hut hike! Meet the offensive line

The offensive linemen of Palomar’s football team typically get little to no attention, but these big guys deserve a little more limelight.
The offensive line is coached by Steve White, who has been coaching football in and out of different schools for 36 years.
“Something you can’t coach is size, because everybody is bigger, faster, stronger.” Coach White said. “They have to be fairly athletic and quick [as well].”
The Comet’s have six active offensive linemen on the roster and one red shirt.
Michael Childress
Position: Right Tackle
Year: Sophomore
Major: Business
Motivational Quote: “First to get blamed, last to get credit.”
Preston Johnson
Position: Left Tackle
Year: Redshirt Sophomore
Major: Physical therapy
Motivational Quote: “Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”
Joshua Pichette
Position: Center
Year: Sophomore
Major: Nursing
Motivational Quote: “’You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take’ – Wayne Gretzky – Michael Scott.”
Josh Castrellon
Position: Left Guard
Year: Freshman
Major: Criminal Justice
Motivational Quote: “Be the best you can be to succeed.”
Jeremiah Castrellon
Position: Right Guard
Year: Freshman
Major: Business
Motivational Quote: “F.E.A.R. — Face everything and rise or Forget everything and run.”
Dylan Stanley
Position: Guard/ Left Tackle
Year: Freshman
Major:
Motivational Quote: “Work hard and do my best.”
