SAN MARCOS — The Palomar’s fundraising campaign designed to provide financial help, called “Giving Tuesday,” is to be held at 8 1.m. – 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, at Palomar’s main campus in a trailer between the tennis courts and the football field.

People will be able to volunteer for any time slot that fits within that schedule. The fundraising consists of an email and call campaign. The Global Day of Giving began in 2012, Palomar first became involved with Giving Tuesday three years ago, it its first year it raised $36,000, in its second year it raised $43,000 and it aims to raise $50,000 this year.

The money raised from the event will be dedicated to student scholarships, textbook assistance and other student benefits. The event for this year will also include an anonymous donor, who will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar.

If you are interested in volunteering for the event, you can contact Kim Hartwell at khartwell@palomar.edu.