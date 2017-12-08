Counseling services at Palomar

Palomar college students can get counseling and psychological services at no charge. Services are available for individuals, couples, and groups.

Students experiencing difficulties, such as problems maintaining proper levels of concentration, uncomfortable or inappropriate emotions for given situations, getting enough sleep, or too much, feeling down or overwhelmed, etc. are encouraged to seek help.

Jeffrey Smith Psy. D. MFT of Strategic Counseling in Vista said, “Not being able to maintain steady and loving relationships can be a sign that professional counseling services should be sought.”

The holiday season can mean troubled times for those experiencing mental health issues. “During the holidays, we tend to seek loving relationships even more. When we try to gain the affection of others, but experience rejection instead, we can become severely depressed,” Dr. Smith said.

According to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), approximately 1-in-5 adults will experience mental illness each year, and of them only 41 percent will receive services.

Three quarters of chronic mental illness begins by age 24. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people age 14-24 and of those who die by suicide, 90 percent have a diagnosable mental disorder.

Social isolation is one of the biggest predictors of depression, especially during the holidays, according to Healthline.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website states “Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood.”

With this in mind, each person’s mental fitness is something which must be taken seriously, and the importance of taking proper steps to maintain quality mental health cannot be overstated.

Behavioral health services are included in the student health fee each semester; therefore, no extra payment is required the receive counseling services. Part time students also qualify.

Some issues which are commonly addressed at the Palomar College facility are:

· Stress, anxiety, depression, anger, loneliness, low self-esteem, and grief.

· Romantic relationship issues, sexual concerns, roommate issues, and family concerns.

· Identity development, adjustment to college, and life transitions.

· Academic performance anxiety, perfectionism, underachievement, low motivation.

· Effects of trauma, sexual assault, abuse, body image issues, and eating disorders.

Palomar College can offer up to 16 sessions per year for an individual, and the number of group sessions is unlimited.

In the event that a student’s needs cannot be met within the 16-session limit, he/she can be referred to outside sources for continued treatment.

Some reasons why a student may be referred to an outside counseling source include:

· Need to be seen more than the one time a week that Palomar can offer, or the need to continue therapy after the 16-session per school-year limit.

· Need for specialized care for conditions such as significant drug or alcohol addiction, long standing eating disorders with no period of remission.

· Psychological evaluation required by an employer, or potential employer.

· Court mandated assessments, or treatments.

To speak with someone call (760) 891-7531, or walk in at NB building, room 2 at the San Marcos campus. Escondido call (760) 891-7532, or visit Student Health Clinic room 203. For off campus call San Diego Crisis Line at (888) 724-7240. In case of a life-threatening emergency on campus, call Palomar College Campus Police at (76) 891-7273.