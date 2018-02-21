Beginning at 6:30 p.m. and running until 8 p.m., March 1 in the SU-Quad, there is going to be an event called Coffee With A Cop held by the Palomar College Police Department.

There is also the same event happening from 9 to 11 a.m., March 8 at the Escondido campus.

Coffee With A Cop is happening so that students and staff belonging to Palomar College have the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the police department, according to the flyer posted on the PCPD website.

At the event will be Palomar’s Police Chief Chris Moore, sergeants, officers and other members of the police department.

Students will be given the chance to get to know the police department in a casual environment and discuss with them any questions or concerns they may have.

Anyone is welcome to stop by and have a complimentary cup of coffee.