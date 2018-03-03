Teaching & Learning Center

ESCONDIDO — The Escondido Teaching and Learning Center (TLC) will be hosting free workshops for your essay.

It will go over how to write persuasive essay from 3 to 4 p.m. on March 7. There will be another workshop about how to use the library databases for your research from noon to 1 p.m. on March 12. Both workshops will be held at the TLC Escondido Campus in Room 500B, which is next to the library and at the southwest corner of parking lot one.

To reserve a seat, you need to email the TLC at EscondidoTLC@palomar.edu with your full name, email address, student number, and telephone number.

For more information, visit https://www2.palomar.edu/pages/tlc-esc/.