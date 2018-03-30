Student Activity Cards

SAN MARCOS — Palomar College’s Office of Student Affairs offers activity cards to students that comes with numerous benefits. For $15, students can get a school ID card, — which includes other offers, that could be helpful for the average student. If you have an assignment for a class and need printing, you can print 10 one sided pages or 5 double sided pages a day for free. If you need to scan a book or some pages, the ID card enables one to get free unlimited scanning. If you hate lugging your books from class to class, the ID card gives you access to the Lockers, so you can keep your books in a safe place and not worry. Free Scranton’s are given for tests. If you are interested, stop by the SU-21.