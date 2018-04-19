Police Outreach Event

SAN MARCOS — The Palomar College Police Department will be hosting their second annual Public Safety Outreach Event from 4 to 8 p.m. on April 26 in lot 12 next to the parking structure and new police station.

During the event there will be a helicopter landing, a K-9 demonstration, military police from Camp Pendleton, the San Marcos fire department, food and drinks, and more.

A fire rescue truck which was used in the aftermath of 9/11 will also be a part of the event. “Not just as a remembrance piece, but to educate us on why it’s important, why remembering is important and why [9/11] took place and how the world has changed since then is important,” San Diego Fire Department Fire Chief Brian Fennessy said.

Local businesses such as Grocery Outlet and Sprouts Market will be at the event to donate snack bags. In addition, WinCo, Chick-Fil-A, Albertsons, Major Market, Papa Johns and Jerseys Mike’s are supporting the volunteers.

For those concerned, this event will offer the opportunity to relieve anxieties, questions and a lack of correspondence between law enforcement, and the community.

“The mission for this event is to establish relationship based policing to build trust between law enforcement and the community in a positive environment. We want a relationship rather than a partnership,” Palomar College police Officer Gerard Perez said.