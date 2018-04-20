Palomar College will be be offering classes to those in the southern portion of our district in Rancho Bernardo, beginning this summer.

The ribbon cutting for the new South Education Center is set to take place early next month, and there is currently a list of over 50 classes available on eServices for students to enroll in for the summer semester.

“A lot of students don’t want to travel more than 10 miles to the community college,” Director of Public Affairs Laura Gropen said. “And if you’re living in the southern portion of our district, you’re gonna go more than 10 miles. So it’s more convenient for them.”

Among the classes being offered, most serve as general education requirements, such as courses in speech, mathematics history and science. However, there are also courses being offered for more specified fields of study, such as computer science and business.

As more classes are offered in fall and spring, it will be possible for students to either complete, or mostly complete several degrees for various majors.

The campus has been under construction for over a year, and was funded through the $694 million Prop M bond, which was a Governing Board resolution approved by voters in 2006 that would provide funding specifically for construction and building maintenance.