Palomar College’s men’s golf team has rallied in the past few conference events, winning four games in a row March 26 to April 9.

The March 28 game won out 3-1, and was played at St. Mark’s in San Marcos. The next leading games ranged from Fallbrook and Rancho Mirage, both with wins.

So far, Palomar’s golf team leads in great standings this season.