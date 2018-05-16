South Education Center Ribbon Cutting

On Monday, May 7, Palomar celebrated the opening of their newest campus in Rancho Bernardo with a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new site.

The Rancho Bernardo campus holds a 27-acre education center building and parking structure.

Palomar College is a well-known commuter school. Students from the southern tip of San Diego, as well as the northern end, and even Riverside county commute to school nearly every day. Traffic can be vital, especially as people are leaving work.

This new campus will cater to those who live in the Southern cities of San Diego such as Poway and Rancho Bernardo and will help to lower the flow of traffic at the San Marcos campus.

Classes in mathematics, biology, and communication will be held at the new campus this summer and registration is already taking place. Not only will the new campus be holding a variety of classes over the summer. Free parking is also being offered for the first year of its opening. Special parking permits will be distributed, and will only be valid at the South Center Campus.

While the Rancho Bernardo campus is focused on STEM courses, a handful of other classes will be offered in the Fall semester such as interior design, architecture, and photography.