Both water polo teams young, optimistic

Poolball, wapo or water polo, whatever you call it, it’s back in full swing along with the rest of the semester.

The men and women of the Comet’s water polo team are ready to get back in the pool and compete for another chance at a Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) title.

The Women are looking to build on their success in the pool after finishing second in the PCAC last fall. First year head coach Mandy Simon will be looking to veteren players Kelly Rowan and Emma Thomas to help guide first year players.

With only eleven girls on the squad this season Coach Simon is working with a limited roster. “Ideally, I’d want 14 in order to run a full scrimmage, but we don’t have enough for that.” Simon said, “We’ll work with what we got.”

With goals to work on communication defensive guard Kelly Rowan is hoping they can build a stronger team to take them further into the season that will hopefully end in a PCAC title.

On the other side of the pool the men are equally as eager to take their season a step further after winning the PCAC title last fall.

The men’s team is freshman heavy this season with only a handful of returning players . Early on they are working on finding the balance of the team. ”The freshman are experiencing college water polo for the first time.” Head coach Kody Moffatt said. With almost a whole new list of player, the Comets are working to find their identity as one unit.

“Winning conference again.” returning player Tommy Preston said when asked about goals for the season. The seasoned player is comfortable with the teams talent joking that his biggest challenge for the season is going to be, “showing up to morning practice.”

The biggest challenge for the men this year is going to be improving upon what they did last season after losing to Long Beach Community College in the second round of regionals.

With long seasons ahead of both the men and women of Palomar water polo are ready to take on new challenges with the common goal of returning to the PCAC finals this fall.