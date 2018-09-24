Breast Health Workshop

SAN MARCOS—An estimated 41,400 people are expected to die from breast cancer in the year 2018 according to Cancer.Net.

It is for this reason that the San Diego Black Nurses Association will be holding a free breast cancer workshop from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 6, at the San Marcos campus in room D-10.

Titled “Keeping Abreast of Our Needs,” the workshop will include important information on breast cancer and why it is important to get screened. Also, various resources will be given to the attendees about where they can learn more about breast cancer in the North County area. Those who are age 40 and above are highly encouraged by the Association to attend.

Anyone who is interested in attending must register online at Eventbrite.com. Just search “Keeping Abreast of Our Needs” in the search bar. Feel free to contact the Association at (619) 354-6969 with any questions.