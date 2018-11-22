Black Friday Gaming

A sale for gamers on Black Friday is like Fortnite skins are 50%.

When it comes to gaming consoles, however, there are primarily three options that people are going to choose from this year with those options being the Xbox One S, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch.

In a survey conducted at Palomar College, a sample size of 100 students had the option to choose between the three different consoles and provide some feedback on why they chose it. Let’s start with the Xbox One.

Microsoft this Black Friday has some solid deals in terms of discounts for games and controllers, but, of course, the main focus is the actual console itself with most retailers such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy, and GameStop selling the Xbox One S and the Xbox One X for $100 off. Even with that $100 discount only 21% of Palomar students opted to buy an Xbox One this holiday season.

The benefits of buying the Xbox One is that the Xbox One X is “the most powerful console” that money can buy sporting impressive graphics and enhancing most games that benefit from the extra power.

However, even with the $100 discount, the consensus is that the console’s hefty $400 price tag and lack of exclusive games make it a poor choice to buy this year even if it’s “the most powerful console.” In the gaming industry, there’s a saying that “software sells hardware” so even if you have the most powerful console but it has no games then no one will buy it, simple as that.

Nintendo has some great deals as well when it comes to games and controllers but the main deal for Black Friday is that retailers will be selling the Switch console bundled with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $300.

The Switch itself already cost $300 normally, essentially Nintendo is throwing in a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for free. 32% of students opted to buy a Switch on Black Friday with reasons being that console itself is unique and unlike any other thing, they’ve seen before.

Students also praised the system for having some of the best exclusive games that people can play such as The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and the upcoming Super Smash Bros: Ultimate.

Nintendo has a history of consistently delivering quality games and consoles each holiday and it’s only natural that the Nintendo Switch will be one of the most sought out systems to buy this holiday.

Lastly, we have Sony’s deals for the PlayStation 4. Like the other consoles, Sony will be selling controllers and games at varying discounts for Black Friday; However, the main bundle that every retailer will be selling is a PlayStation 4 system along with a copy of Marvel Spider-Man for only $200.

Xbox is also selling a standard Xbox One S for the same price even with the $100 discount but what separates the Xbox One S from the PlayStation 4 is the number of games that Sony has. 47% of students opted to buy a PlayStation 4 on Black Friday with the number one reason being the amount exclusive games on the PlayStation system.

This generation, Sony has delivered some of the best exclusive games with titles such as God of War, Spider-Man, Persona 5, Horizon Zero Dawn, Uncharted 4, Shadow of the Colossus, and many others propelling PlayStation to the number one spot. It’s no surprise that if you ask anyone who is buying a gaming console, the number one thing they’re going to buy it for is to obviously play games.

A majority of the students agree that the PlayStation 4 $200 bundle is the best deal for Black Friday with some commenting that you can buy two PlayStation’s for the price of one Xbox One X, or spend that extra $200 you save from buying an Xbox One X or $100 you save from buying a Switch to buying even more games, especially if they’re on massive discount for Black Friday.

Overall, the PlayStation 4 is the winner for Black Friday but whatever you decide to buy this holiday season go in with full confidence knowing that you are going to get a great deal no matter what.

Just try not to get trampled.