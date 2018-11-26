North county taking donations to help others during the holiday season

Story written by Lesli Ratto

The holidays have arrived, what better way to get into the holiday spirit then charity. A child’s day will be brighten at least for one day, because of your generosity to give others. North county of San Diego has a variety of charity for donations for this holiday season.

Below are three charities in which to contribute to this christmas!

1. Marine Toy for tots Foundation; a program created in 1991 at the behe st of the Marine Crops. Their mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. Stated on their website, every child deserves a Christmas. Toy for tots are to bring joy of Christmas through a gift of a new toy to less fortunate children in America. It is a way to have an active role in development of the children as well bring unity to members of local communities. In which return contribute to improving communities in the future. Donates can be conducted on line, or donate in a memory or honor of somebody, by mail or search for a facility nearby.

2. Teddy Bear Drive to benefit Rady children Hospital; or the Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive in which began in 1990. The nearly empty bin at the hospital inspired Brian to purchased 12 teddy bears and donate them to Rady Children’s. Twenty- five years later, the San Diego Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive has grown from more than 100 officers representing 15 agencies collecting teddy bears to be given to the children. Each year, one agency volunteers to lead the Annual Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive, to organize the event, collecting teddy bears all across the county. To kick off breakfast of the even, the caravan route. Then after a brief ceremony, officers go into groups, visits the patients at different departments within the hospital, offering a teddy bear to ever patient. For more information please visit website athttps://www.radyfoundation. org/law-enforcement-teddy- bear-drive and https://www.radyfoundation. org/home.

3. Tis the season of wishes, since 1980 Make-A-Wish® has given hope, strength and joy to children with life-threatening medical conditions. Make-A-Wish® San Diego grants wishes to eligible children in San Diego and Imperial Counties. A few ways to donate could be write a letter to Santa and Help Change a kid’s life. Macy’s invites believers of all ages to write a letter to Santa through December 24 and help make wishes come true. For every letter dropped off at a Macy’s store or sent online at macys.com/believe, $1 will be donated. As well, donate Toys for Wish kids, donate a new toy un-wrapped as wish enhancements for San Diego wish kids! Thirdly, Skating by the sea returns to the Hotel del Coronado for the 13th year! Experience San Diego’s only beachfront ice skating rink from November 23 through January 1. For more information please visit website at http://sandiego.wish.org/ways- to-help/season-of-wishes.

Happy Holidays!