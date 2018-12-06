All-central conference comets

After an up and down football season the Palomar Comets have named nine all- Central Conference players.

Four players were voted onto the first team including, utility player Devin Nilson out of Carlsbad High School, inside linebacker Chris Calhoun from Mission Hills High School, punter Jacob Stepanek from Temescal Canyon High, and Kick returner Lamar Raboteau from Mira Mesa.

Palomar five players voted to the second team, wide receiver Mikel Barkley and quarterback Connor Curry both being division one prospects. Center Anthony Escalante from Rancho Buena Vista also got voted to the offensive second team.



Defensively the Comets had Josh Bernard from Oceanside High school, and cornerback Jay Craft a Kansas State transfer made the second team.

The Comets also had a handful of honorable mentions that included defensive tackle Nick So’oto, linebacker Spencer Kaoanga, defensive back Louie Flores, offensive linemen Brayden Lindholm, Francisco Rodriguez, and wide receivers Malachai Russell, and Logan Gamble.