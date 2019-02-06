Comets baseball and softball back to winning ways

BASEBALL

Palomar Baseball is already in full swing as the Comets look to repeat as Pacific Coast Athletic Conference (PCAC) champions for the second year in a row.

The Comets’ 2018 season saw them win the PCAC by two games before their season came to an end at the hands of Saddleback College. Their loss in round two of the Southern California Regional Tournament came off the tails of an exciting round one series win against College of the Canyons. The team won a cumulative 28 games to 17 losses, going 17-7 in conference play.

This year they have been chosen by the conference’s sports information directors as early favorites to win the conference again, garnering four first place votes out of six.

First-year head coach Ben Adams will be looking to repeat the successes so often associated with Palomar Baseball as he takes over for former head coach Buck Taylor, now Kansas State’s pitching coach. Adams had been a key member of Palomar’s coaching staff for 14 years before his elevation to the head coaching position.

As is the case with most community colleges, Palomar won’t be returning many key players in 2019, rostering 19 first year players and 16 second year players. Two of those second year players, Matt Ornelia and Mitchell Moralez, were named as honorable mentions to the All-PCAC team for their efforts in 2018.

Ornelia, an outfielder, posted a batting average of .327 and racked up 12 extra base hits across 43 games. His 55 hits were third on the team last year. The infielder Moralez appeared in 36 games with an on-base percentage of .345 to go along with nine doubles.

On the pitching side, right-handers Braden Olthoff and Everhett Hazelwood will return for their sophomore seasons. Olthoff was fourth on the team in innings pitched last season and was second in strikeouts with 47 in total. Hazelwood appeared in 17 games and was primarily used as a reliever. His 11.31 strikeouts per nine innings was second on last year’s squad to Olthoff’s 11.33 average.

With those four returners and a handful of promising first years, Palomar looks primed for success in 2019. It will likely to be a four team race for the conference title in 2019 with Southwestern, Grossmont, and Mesa the clear front runners with a chance of unseating Palomar.

The Comets opened the season on January 25 at Golden West where they swept the season series from the Rustlers. They will play Saddleback at home on February 15 and begin conference play February 26 at Grossmont.