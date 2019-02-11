ASG submits resolution to student general assembly

SACRAMENTO — Palomar’s Associated Student Government has submitted a resolution to California State Community College General Assembly to consider for adoption, working towards resolving struggles faced by housing insecure students.

Housing insecure students are generally defined as those who do not have access to a consistent sleeping area at night.

The resolution aims to address the needs of these students through the creation of an office and point of contact that students can utilize.

It also aims to fulfill, when possible, needs such as:

  • on-campus showers
  • hotel/motel vouchers
  • hygiene products
  • temporary parking lot that will allow overnight parking

