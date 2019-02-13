Our Spearhead of a New Democracy

Conservative old-heads better get used to change because Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the future of the Democratic Party and America.

After her stunning electoral victory over the 14th District in New York, AOC became the youngest woman to serve in the United States Congress, at just 29 years old.

AOC ran on a foundation of local support and grassroots tactics. While working as a waitress and an educator, AOC was severely outmatched and outspent by incumbent Joe Crowley, but this did not dissuade her from making history. A champion of the people and an activist for social justice, she is a symbol for change in a time of intense political turmoil.

“Girls like me aren’t supposed to run for office,” said Ocasio-Cortez in the intro to her official campaign video.

Underrepresented by national media during her campaign and written off by Democrats and Republicans alike, AOC emerged in June as a force to be reckoned with. Not only did she beat the odds, but she also bolstered her social media following to a combined crowd of over five million followers on Twitter and Instagram.

In Aug. 2018, AOC was challenged by conservative analyst and commentator, Ben Shapiro, to a public debate on political policies, offering $10 thousand to her campaign or charity of her choosing. Ocasio-Cortez denied the offer, citing that she had no obligation to be subjected to Shapiro’s interrogative style of debate. Shapiro accused AOC of cowardice and lack of foresight following her rejection. Her massive social media presence rallied around her stance, however, protecting the honor of the freshman congresswoman.

News outlets and sitting politicians can no longer ignore the Democratic-Socialist with humble beginnings.

When interviewed by CNN, AOC said that she thought the President was obviously a racist, citing his historically controversial rhetoric as a danger to progressiveness. She later took to Twitter to call out Donald Trump Jr. for using political memes to slenderize the congresswoman’s political stances.

“I have noticed that Junior here has a habit of posting nonsense about me whenever the Mueller investigation heats up,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

This is exactly who the youth of America need to represent their voices on Capitol Hill. AOC is proving that she isn’t afraid of anyone.

With bold political stances such as abolishing ICE, implementing a marginal tax system up to 70%, and calling global warming, “the single biggest national security threat for the U.S. and the single biggest threat to worldwide industrialized civilization”, AOC has hit the ground running in her young political career.

Her energy and enthusiasm for change is a promising sign for young liberal Americans. We need powerful voices and minds spearheading the future of our country. We are all fed up with the static problems of our nation. Conservative policymakers are more concerned with protecting the wealthy elites than uplifting the common people, and senior liberal politicians are no better. Young voices in office such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are the future we should rally behind.