Story By, Nicholas Casadona

After a few weeks of rain and postponed games, the Comets came back home for a dominating 12 -4 win over Southwestern College.

Comets starting pitcher, Brandon Olthoff had a solid performance on the mound not allowing a hit until the seventh inning.

Early in the second and third innings, the Comets applied pressure with their hitting and patience at the plate. Tacking on four runs before the start of the fourth, the Comets led 4-0.

An inning later, the Comets added two more runs after RBI singles by both Matt Ornelia and Justin Folz, which brought the score to 6-0. Folz, the Comets third baseman, made a couple of stunning diving plays defending his starters no-hitter. He also went 4 for 5 in the with a double, four RBIs, and a run scored.

“We have been trying our best to stay loose and game ready every day. The weather hasn’t made this easy, but today, we all felt something click and are excited for more baseball”, says Folz.

A few runs by Southwestern in the seventh didn’t faze the Comets as they answered with three runs themselves in the home half of the inning. After a couple of extra insurance runs in the eighth and a clean top of the ninth, the Comets sealed the win advancing to 5-2 record at home this season.

The rubber match of this three-game series between Palomar and Southwestern College is an away game on Saturday the 16th at 1:00 PM.