Students receive recognition for Service Learning Achievements

SAN MARCOS — Representatives from Palomar College gave out awards and scholarships to students at the Service Learning Academic Showcase on May 7.

The program awarded four $100 scholarships to students who were nominated by their professors or the community site with which they were volunteering.

All of the recipients volunteered over 100 hours, going above and beyond the required minimum of 12 hours per semester.

This year’s winners were Caitlin Bergen, who volunteered with the Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito, Sharon McNeal who volunteered with the Inland Valley Hospital and Scripps Hospital, Stephanie Sanchez who volunteered with Operation HOPE of North County and Joshua Middleton who volunteered with the deaf community.

Service Learning Administrative Coordinator, Angela Kong said this year’s program participation involved 592 students who completed a total of 11,500 volunteer hours with 250 different community partners.

According to service learning data collected by Palomar College, one in four students who participate in service learning are offered jobs or internships from their community partner by the end of the semester.

To learn more about the Service Learning program, visit www.palomar.edu/servicelearning.

— Richard Contreras